He stretched, warmed up and it all felt good. So Zach LaVine will return to action this afternoon against Dallas.

LaVine, who hurt his left hip in the fourth quarter of the Wolves-Dallas game at Target Center Jan. 11, should start after missing two games. He was too busy trying to get ready to talk before the game today.

The Wolves won that game against Dallas at Target Center and won their next two as well, with Brandon Rush starting in LaVine’s place.

But the best bet is coach Tom Thibodeau will return to his old rotation now that LaVine is back. And that means Rush, who scored hit seven of 13 three pointers, made five steals and blocked five shots in the last two games, will again struggle to find minutes.

“The thing is, you have to have a rotation,’’ Thibodeau said. “You have to be careful with how many guys you’re playing. So we’ll get back to our rotation, and the other guys have to stay ready. They’re situation.’’

It would appear Rush has become situational again. “He’s been around, he’s had every role there is to have,’’ Thibodeau said. “He’s started, been a bench guy, been a rotation guy, been a situational guy. So whatever it is you ask him to do, he embraces that role.’’

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how ready the Mavericks are today. Dallas played Arizona in Mexico City Thursday night, not getting back home until about 5:30 Friday morning.

“Those are difficult situations,’’ Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “You get home by 5:30, you probably haven’t slept much on the plane, and you have to discipline yourself to sleep till about 10:30, then get up and stay up so you can get to bed at a decent hour.’’

--The Dallas Mavericks brought back guard Pierre Jackson on a 10-day contract.