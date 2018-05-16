Theater Latté Da will produce the regional premiere of the Broadway musical "Once," revive Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" and present a new work by Twin Cities playwright Harrison David Rivers in its eclectic 21st season, the Twin Cities company announced.

"Once," the intimate Tony-winning show based on the film about a Dublin busker's friendship with a Czech woman, will star Ben Bakken and Britta Ollmann. It will be staged by founding artistic director Peter Rothstein (who directs all of next season's shows) with choreography by Kelli Foster Warder (Sept. 12-Oct. 1).

Sally Wingert will star in "Night Music," which fills the theater's usual Sondheim slot (Jan. 23-March 3, 2019).

Rivers, who collaborated on the recent new musical "Five Points" at Latté Da, contributes "To Let Go and Fall," about two former ballet dancers who reunite at New York's Lincoln Center Plaza after a quarter-century apart. André Shoals and Mark Benninghofen star (May 29-June 30, 2019).

The lineup includes a holiday revival of "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," which starts Nov 1-4 at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis before transferring Nov. 9-Dec. 30 to the Sheen Center in New York.

Also being revived is the rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," with Tyler Michaels in the title role as an East German transgender singer and Meghan Kreidler as Hedwig's former love Yitzhak (March 27-May 5, 2019).

Rothstein

Latté Da will collaborate with VocalEssence on a semi-staged presentation of "Candide," the Leonard Bernstein musical adapted from Voltaire's novel about a happy-go-lucky, much-put-upon man (March 21-24, 2019, at Cowles Center). And the theater's annual "Next Festival" of new works will take place July 11-27, 2019. Season tickets are on sale at latteda.org.