If I have two sports wishes for the summer of 2017, they are these: 1) please let The BIG3 — a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league that was recently announced — be as outrageous as it sounds like it is going to be; and 2) please let Minneapolis/St. Paul be one of the 10 cities the league plays in during its tour.

If you are not familiar with The BIG3, let’s review:

*It’s a 3-on-3, half-court basketball league launched in January and featuring what can politely be termed an eclectic mix of former NBA players. Just to give you a little taste: Latrell Sprewell and J.R. Rider were two of the players announced Monday as having committed to the league. Allen Iverson is going to be a player-coach. Among others playing: Stephen Jackson. Jason Williams. Ricky Davis. Who doesn’t want to watch this?

*There will be a scouting combine in April and then a draft from which each of the eight teams will fill out five-player rosters.

*There will be eight teams eventually, but the two that have names so far are Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters.

*The league is self-described thusly: “A touring basketball attraction that packs the energy and fanfare of an All-Star Weekend into one day, BIG3 is a 3-on-3, half-court basketball competition played in arenas around the world. BIG3 features eight teams comprising the greatest players to step on a court in an 10-week competition coming Summer 2017. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, BIG3 combines elite basketball with superstar entertainment and engaging fan interaction.”

*Repeat: former Timberwolves guards Latrell Sprewell and J.R. Rider are involved.