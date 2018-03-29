The number of job vacancies in Minnesota climbed 16 percent to 114,000 at the end of 2017 and the portion of those that were for part-time work dipped slightly, the state economic agency said Thursday.

The job vacancy data, released every six months by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, showed the state’s labor market remains extremely tight.

The number of openings fell from the 122,900 reported midway through 2017 but that was likely shaped by seasonal factors. At the end of 2016, the state had 97,400 vacancies.

“These figures indicate that both the economy and hiring demand are strong statewide,” DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy said in a statement.

Median hourly pay was $14.34 an hour at the end of 2017, up from $13.97 an hour at the end of 2016 but down from $14.39 an hour at the midpoint of 2017.

The survey found that 41 percent of the open jobs at the end of 2017 were part-time work, defined as taking less than 35 hours a week. That’s down from 43 percent a year ago and 44 percent midway through the year.

Temporary, or seasonal work, tends to decline during the winter months. Just 9 percent of the job vacancies at the end of the year were for seasonal work, the same as a year ago but down from 15 percent midway through 2017.

Employers in the Twin Cities continued to have a harder time filling jobs than those in the rest of the state, the data showed. The metro area had 0.6 unemployed people for every job opening, while the ratio of unemployed people to job openings in the rest of the state was 1 to 1.