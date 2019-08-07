In the latest shake-up of his senior staff, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo appointed two new precinct inspectors and gave the interim head of Internal Affairs the job permanently, among other moves.

Bill Peterson, a downtown lieutenant, is expected to be named inspector of the First Precinct, taking over the politically-important post from Eddie Frizell, who left to take the Metro Transit police chief job last month. Lt. Sean McGinty will become the new Fifth Precinct inspector, replacing Michael Sullivan, who will return to his rank of lieutenant and moved to the license investigations division.

Police union president Lt. Bob Kroll said he agreed with the moves, which continue Arradondo's efforts to put his stamp on the department. Kroll described the two new inspectors as hardworking officers with "impeccable records" who had never shied away from tough assignments.

"If I was the chief, those are the same two inspectors that I would've picked," he said. "The key is to have buy-in from your cops, and the cops respect these people and they'll work for them and they'll listen to them."

The moves, which haven't been announced publicly, will go into effect next month, he said.

Both of the men have spent time in specialized units, with Peterson serving on the SWAT team. McGinty, who joined the department in 1996 and made lieutenant in 2013, has served on the honor guard and most recently worked in the Strategic Information Center, the department's intelligence arm. He also was among the area officers who traveled to New Orleans to help with post-Hurricane Katrina cleanup efforts.

Fifth Ward Council Member Steve Fletcher said he has had "very positive conversations" with Peterson, from his time as a lieutenant in the First Precinct, and that the two had "collaborated some on traffic safety issues in the North Loop."

"I appreciate that he's someone who has an analysis of what's causing problems and isn't just reactive all the time," said Fletcher, who sits on the public safety committee. "Someone who's really proactive about resolving issues and not just putting fires."

In another move, Lt. Thomas Wheeler, who filled in after the departure of former internal affairs commander Melissa Chiodo, will have the job full-time now. Chiodo left the department earlier this year to become police chief in Inver Grove Heights.

Personnel and disciplinary records for the promotees weren't immediately available on Wednesday.

Among the other changes:

• Lt. Giovanni Veliz, who was previously assigned to handle the department's U visa program, will be promoted to commander and run the Special Crimes Investigation division, which includes the domestic assault and sex crimes units.

• Cmdr. Charlie Adams, who heads up the department's community engagement efforts, will also take over the procedural justice unit.

• Cmdr. Gerald "Houston" Moore, the former head of the backgrounds unit, will return to his rank of sergeant and move to the domestic assault unit.

Other moves will be announced at an upcoming promotional ceremony.