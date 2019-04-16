The netting of an invasive silver “flying” carp on the St. Croix River is being seen by Minnesota conservation officials as a “disappointing but not surprising” discovery.

The notorious fish, known for flying out of the water to the peril of boaters, was snagged by a commercial angler on the river during seasonal netting between Hastings and Prescott, Wis., the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) disclosed Monday.

“Captures of individual invasive carp are disappointing but not surprising,” said DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer. “This silver carp was captured in an area that is heavily fished in the spring, as it is an overwintering area for several species of fish.”

The first silver carp in the St. Croix was captured at this same location in 2017, Frohnauer said.

The commercial angler who made the latest discovery immediately contacted the DNR, and the agency dispatched a specialist, who secured the fish and brought it to a nearby DNR office for further analysis.

DNR staff are working with the angler to conduct additional netting at the location of the capture.

Frohnauer added that a single adult fish capture does not indicate reproduction or an established population of invasive carp in the St. Croix.

“In this instance, there was one invasive carp out of the hundreds of fish handled in the haul,” Frohnauer said.

Breeding populations of any type of invasive carp have yet to be detected in any Minnesota waters.

Various breeds of invasive carp, native to China, were brought here to cleanse algae from fish farms and sewage treatment ponds in the South. They have been moving upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River amid flooding in the 1970s.

The large fish compete with native species and are a potential threat to recreational boating in every Great Lakes state and Ontario. Electric barriers are set up in the hope of keeping them out of Lake Michigan.

Videos have been online for years showing silver carp flying out of the water and landing in boats and striking their occupants. One video alone has been viewed roughly 6 million times showing two boaters ambushed by silver carp along the Wabash River in Indiana. The silver carp are more likely to be bounding out of the water when in large groups and not when alone.

Single invasive carp have been caught as far upstream in the Mississippi River as near the Twin Cities (bighead, grass, and silver), the King power plant on the St. Croix River by Oak Park Heights (bighead), and just downstream of Granite Falls in the Minnesota River (bighead).

The DNR has been working with state and federal agencies, conservation groups, university researchers and businesses to stymie the spread of invasive carp. The closure of the Mississippi River lock at Upper St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis in 2015 was a major move in those efforts.

The DNR requires invasive carp captures to be reported to the agency immediately by calling 651-587-2781 or e-mailing invasivecarp.dnr@state.mn.us. For more information about invasive carp go to mndnr.gov/invasive-carp.