– Erlana Larkins’ tip-in off a blocked three-pointer with 8.2 seconds left gave Indiana the lead, and the Fever handed the Lynx only their third loss of the season, 84-82 on Sunday night.

With the Lynx protecting an 82-81 lead, Indiana’s Marissa Coleman attempted a three-pointer that was blocked by Maya Moore. But the ball deflected right to Larkins, who put it in to put the Fever ahead.

Seimone Augustus, back after a two-game absence for personal reasons, missed a shot with 1.8 seconds left for the Lynx, who fell to 20-3 on the season and 9-2 on the road.

Moore scored 28 points for the Lynx, who were playing for the first time since point guard Lindsay Whalen broke her left hand. Whalen underwent surgery Friday to repair a fracture of the fifth metacarpal near her pinkie finger.

Indiana (9-17) ended a six-game losing streak with its first victory at home since June 24.

