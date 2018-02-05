Gallery: Chelsea Clinton on the field Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium before the start of Sunday's Super Bowl LII.

Gallery: A New England Patriots fan showed off her fingernails in the stands Sunday at U.S.Bank Stadium before the start of Super Bowl LII.

Gallery: Vikings co-owners Mark Wilf, left center, and Ziggy Wilf, right center, were on the sidelines Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium before the start of Super Bowl LII.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII as Eric Rowe of the New England Patriots defended. The score gave the Eagles a 9-3 lead after the extra point was missed. ] Carlos Gonzalez � Carlos. Gonzalez@startribune.com The New England Patriots met the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII Sunday evening, February 4, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Fans from both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles engaged in some gamesmanship in the stands Sunday at Super Bowl LII.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton near the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl LII. TD second qtr ] BRIAN PETERSON • BRIAN.PETERSON@startribune.com The New England Patriots played the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount (29) took the ball around left end for a 21-yard touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl LII. After the subsequent two-point conversion failed, the play gave the Eagles a 15-3 lead.

Gallery: After a muffed snap, a 26-yard field goal attempt by New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) sailed off target and hit the left upright in the first quarter of Super Bowl LII.

Gallery: New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) intercepted a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) deep in Eagles territory in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII. The Patriots then drove 90 yards for a touchdown.

Gallery: New England Patriots running back dashed down the field after making a catch from quarterback Tom Brady that tuned into a 46-yard gain in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII. It was a key play on a field goal-scoring drive for the Patriots.

Gallery: New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) was upended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills in the first half of Super Bowl LII.

Gallery: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) snagged a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady on the opening drive of the third quarter of Super Bowl LII as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (41) defended. third qtr?

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) made a 22-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII as Devin McCourty (32) and Marquis Flowers of the New England Patriots tried to defend.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30), on the ground at left, tumbled out of the end zone after a 22-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Nick Foles in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII. Defending on the play were Duoin Harmon (30), Devin McCourty (32) and Marquis Flowers (59) of the New England Patriots.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII as Eric Rowe f the New England Patriots defended. The score gave the Eagles a 9-3 lead after the extra point was missed. ] Carlos Gonzalez ï Carlos. Gonzalez@startribune.com The New England Patriots met the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII Sunday evening, February 4, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) rolls into the end zone for the touchdown in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. The touchdown put the Eagles in the lead 38-33 after the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) rolled into the end zone for the touchdown in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII. The touchdown put the Eagles in the lead 38-33 after the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Gallery: In a pivotal play of Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham knocked the ball out of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's hands. The loose ball was recovered by Defensive end Derek Barnett. The play helped preserve a 38-33 lead with just more than 2 minutes remaining.

Gallery: Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) joined teammates in celebrating their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, center, in baseball cap, embraced quarterback Nick Foles (9) after winning Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

Gallery: It was a jubilant, tearful scene for some as Philadelphia Eagles fans took in the game at the Town Hall Brewery during the waning moments of the Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, left, embraced Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after their team won Super Bowl LII. Foles was named the game's MVP. He took over as the Eagles starter after Carson Wentz went out late in the season with a knee injury.

Gallery: Police detained two men after another was knocked unconscious during a fight as fans left U.S. Bank Stadium after Super Bowl 52.

Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles fans erupt in joy as they watched the waning moments of the game on TV's at the Town Hall Brewery during the Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: As confetti floated down at U.S. Bank Stadium, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles lifted up the Vince Lombardi trophy after leading his team to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots. After taking over as starter in December after Carson Wentz was injured, and facing many doubters, he was named the game's MVP.

Gallery: Diana Gonzalez and Joseph Bonner from Philadelphia celebrated after the Eagles scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

They traded blows in a duel that shattered records Sunday and will spur retrospective later, the five-time champion and the serendipitous starter trading touchdown drives like Tiger Woods and Bob May swapping birdies at Valhalla.

That Tom Brady did not win his sixth Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium ultimately will not do much to tarnish his legacy. Not after a game in which the 40-year-old threw for 505 yards, setting a Super Bowl record for passing yards in four quarters a year after he needed five to do it.

Still, 16 years after Brady entered the NFL’s pantheon of champions as a former backup who made the plays to deny a former Super Bowl winner another Lombardi Trophy, Nick Foles strode by him and burst through the same door.

Foles threw for 373 yards, overcoming his only interception and conjuring up two of his three passing touchdowns in the second half, as the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots 41-33.

It was the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title and their first NFL championship since 1960. The loss dropped the Patriots to 5-3 in Super Bowls since they began their remarkable run with Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

“We’ve played this game since we were little kids; we dreamed about this moment,” said Foles, who was named the MVP of the game. “There’s plenty of kids watching this game right now dreaming about this moment and someday will be here.”

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrated postgame after being named Super Bowl LII MVP.

They’ve grown up idolizing Hall of Famers such as Joe Montana and Dan Marino in the western half of Pennsylvania, and Super Bowl quarterbacks such as Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan in the area around Philadelphia. But the dreams of the state’s future quarterbacks now have a template in what Foles acomplished — after taking over after starter Carson Wentz tore ligaments in his right knee Dec. 10 — absorbing the strikes of a great champion in Brady and steadying themselves to register the final blow.

They’ll even dream, in the most fanciful twist of the night, of lining up at quarterback and catching a touchdown pass, as Foles did at the end of the second quarter on a play the Eagles derived from one the Chicago Bears used against the Vikings in Week 17 of the 2016 season.

The “Philly Special,” as offensive coordinator Frank Reich called it, had tight end Trey Burton taking a handoff on a reverse and throwing a 1-yard score to Foles, who became the first player in Super Bowl history to post passing and receiving touchdowns in the same game. The score put the Eagles up 22-12 late in the first half, after the Patriots had tried their own pass to Brady in the second quarter.

“We were thinking about running it [in the NFC Championship Game],” Reich said. “But we wondered, ‘Could we run it against the Vikings after the Bears had already run it against them a year before?’ We were ready to run it, but the opportunity didn’t come up and we didn’t need it. It probably worked out best to hold it.

“What a gutty call, but that epitomizes [coach] Doug [Pederson]. You’ve got to put a lot of trust in your players, and that’s Doug. He trusted the call, and he trusted the players to execute it.”

With 2:35 remaining in the third quarter, the teams already had combined for a Super Bowl record in yards, surpassing the 929 from the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XXII.

As the game moved into the fourth, it entered a realm that Brady has owned for the better part of two decades. The 42-yard field goal Jake Elliott kicked at the beginning of the fourth quarter, at the end of a drive scuttled by a Foles pass to Nelson Agholor that lost 8 yards, seemed like it might be the Eagles’ biggest mistake.

It put Philadelphia up by only six, creating an opening for Brady to direct the Patriots to a lead for the first time. The three-time league MVP snatched it with an efficiency that would have been stunning if not for seven Super Bowls’ worth of precedent.

He completed five of his six passes for 52 yards on the Patriots’ 75-yard march, throwing a 4-yard pass to the back corner of the end zone so sublime that all two Eagles defenders could do was watch tight end Rob Gronkowski cradle it for a score that put the Patriots up 33-32 after Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point.

Foles, though, found an answer again.

He drilled Ertz for an 11-yard touchdown, and for the second time, a replay review upheld the touchdown, finding that Ertz had established himself as a runner before lunging for the end zone and losing the ball on the ground after he’d crossed the goal line.

In a game that had gone more than 57 minutes without a sack, an Eagles defensive line that helped Philadelphia lead the NFL in quarterback pressures struck the blow that felled Brady, with Brandon Graham’s strip sack.

The tuck rule that famously helped start the Patriots’ dynasty wasn’t there for Brady this time, and Derek Barnett — the rookie whom the Eagles drafted with the first-round pick they acquired from the Vikings in the Sam Bradford trade — recovered the loose ball, setting up a field goal that put Philadelphia up eight with 1:05 to go.

Brady moved the Patriots to their own 38, dodging pressure in time to heave one final prayer to the end zone. As the ball fell incomplete, U.S. Bank Stadium went silent for half a beat, as if to fully process the fact Brady didn’t have one more lightning bolt.

“I thought they caught it or something,” Graham said. “Everybody was screaming like they caught the ball at the end. Next thing you know, I see everybody running on the field, and I was like, ‘Wow, we won.’ ”

They did — because Foles, on this night, got the better of the greatest.