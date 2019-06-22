Clutch all week with her putter, Hannah Green on Saturday finally blinked on the 54th hole of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National in Chaska. After a wayward drive on No. 18, Green put her approach shot onto the short grass but three-putted for bogey - her first three putt of the week - to cap off a 2-under 70. That puts her at 9 under for the tournament, one better than Ariya Jutanugarn who made a par at the 18th to finish off a 68.

After Green missed a 6-foot birdie putt on No. 16, Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion, holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th.

Green, in her second year on the LPGA Tour, had a three-shot lead over Jutanugarn heading into Saturday.

The two will again be in the final group, at 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, but will be joined by Lizette Salas, who is at 5 under along with Nelly Korda. That’s because PGA officials decided to send players off in groups of three on tees No. 1 and 10 for the final round due to the threat of wet weather.

With that rain expected, players can expect a tougher course Sunday especially in the wet rough. That wasn’t the case Saturday. Thirty-five of 80 players broke par as the course was shortened to 6,619 yards. That’s 212 yards shorter than Thursday’s 6,831-yard setup.

Sarah Burnham, a former Wayzata High School golfer, shot 76 on Saturday and is at 9 over par, in a tie for 75th place. She will tee off in the final round at 11:02 a.m. on No. 10.

