Late-night gunfire in south Minneapolis killed a man and wounded a juvenile, authorities said.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting, which occurred about 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Ogema Place, police said.

The juvenile, a male, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and is expected to survive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police added. Their identities have yet to be released.

Authorities have yet to reveal the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have been going through the neighborhood, situated northwest of Hiawatha Avenue and E. 26th Street, speaking to people who might know something about the gunfire.

Police urge anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the Minneapolis police tip line, 612-692-TIPS (8477). All Tips are anonymous. Tips can also be sent by text to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. All texts also are anonymous.