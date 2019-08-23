KANSAS CITY, Kan. - For the first time in what’s being playfully billed as the “Nicest Rivalry in Sports,” Minnesota United FC entered Thursday night’s match against Sporting Kansas City as the team to beat.

Still, Children’s Mercy Park has been a house of horrors for the Loons since they joined MLS, being outscored by eight goals in three previous losses.

Sporting KC once again dominated the Loons on a refreshingly cool night in Kansas City, and the Loons’ struggles in the Heartland continued with a 1-0 loss.

Sporting KC was the dominant side on Thursday, with a lion’s share of the possession and shots. Their scoring chances grew increasingly dangerous until Erik Hurtado finally broke through in the 85th minute. Hurtado ran onto a through-ball from Johnny Russell, past a Minnesota United defender, and dribbled around goalkeeper Vito Mannone to put the ball into a wide-open net.

The Loons (12-9-6) remained just one point ahead of the LA Galaxy for second place in the MLS Western Conference.

Minnesota United had more scoring opportunities in the first half, despite only having 40 percent of the possession. The Loons were opportunistic when they did have the ball, forcing Sporting KC turnovers and turning them into dangerous opportunities.

Their best scoring chance in the first half came in the 33rd minute, when Jan Gregus forced a turnover from Sporting KC’s Roger Espinoza and unleashed a rocket from outside the 18-yard box. Mason Toye pounced on the ensuing rebound, but Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia was up to the challenge, making two of his four first half saves within seconds of each other.

The Loons also did a great job minimizing Sporting KC’s dangerous chances despite allowing so much possession. Many of Sporting KC’s 12 first half shots were ambitious tries from distance, and only three tested goalie Mannone. The most dangerous was a running effort from Graham Zusi in the 37th minute, but Mannone parried it over the crossbar.

Sporting KC’s assault on the Loons net continued early in the second half, and barely relented for the first 20 minutes. A slight deflection sent Russell’s 48th minute shot just over the crossbar.

Mannone was up to the task again in the 59th minute. Hurtado found a seam down the right side of the Loons defense, and Mannone thwarted Hurtado’s power shot at the near post. Mannone even had to be ready from inadvertent shots from his own teammates. Michael Boxall attempted to clear a Sporting KC cross in the 76th minute, but instead directed it right to an alert Mannone, who kept the ball out of the net.

Notes

Mason Toye returned to the lineup on Thursday night after a two-match suspension.

Entering Thursday, the Loons had scored multiple goals against Sporting KC only once in MLS play.

Minnesota United defender Ike Opara totaled 127 appearances, 13 goals, and five assists in his six seasons for Sporting KC.

Opara was recently named to the MLS Team of the Week for the seventh time this season.