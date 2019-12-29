Playing most of their backups in their regular-season finale at home, the Vikings fell to the Bears on a last-minute field goal. They’ll now wait to see who they face in a playoff game next weekend.

Chicago rallied for a 21-19 win on an Eddy Piniero field goal with 48 seconds left, ending the Vikings’ regular season at 10-6. Sean Mannion, starting in place of Kirk Cousins, completed 12 of his 21 passes for 126 yards in the loss, throwing his second interception of the day on a Hail Mary at the end of the game.

The Saints’ blowout win of the Panthers meant the Vikings would travel to Lambeau Field for the first round of the playoffs if Green Bay lost to Detroit. They would play the Packers for the third time this season, and the second in three weeks, after Green Bay fell to the No. 3 seed. A Green Bay win would mean the Vikings would have to wait until the result of Sunday night’s 49ers-Seahawks game to see if they face Seattle or New Orleans as the third seed.

After ruling out Eric Kendricks and Dalvin Cook on Friday because of injuries, the Vikings declared Riley Reiff, Brian O’Neill, Anthony Barr, Shamar Stephen inactive for the game, also sitting running back Alexander Mattison because of an ankle injury. They gave tight end Kyle Rudolph and defensive end Danielle Hunter one play apiece at the beginning of the game -- so both could continue impressive consecutive-game streaks -- but gave quarterback Sean Mannion the start in place of Kirk Cousins and sat many of their established players on both sides of the ball.

Mike Boone, starting in place of Cook and Mattison for the second straight game at running back, opened things up with a 59-yard run, but dropped a pitch from Mannion on the next play that the Bears recovered. On the Vikings’ next drive, Mannion’s first interception of the day came on a pass that went off Boone’s hands, and the Bears turned the two turnovers into field goals to take a 6-0 lead.

After a Vikings field goal, Boone’s misadventures continued when Nick Kwiatkoski broke through the left side of the Vikings’ line and tackled him for a safety that put Chicago up 8-3. The teams traded field goals toward the end of the half, and the Bears led 11-6 at halftime.

Chicago inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski celebrated his safety on Vikings running back Mike Boone in the second quarter.

But as Boone redeemed himself in the second half, the Vikings leaned on their impressive defensive line depth to pull off a comeback.

The Vikings answered David Montgomery’s touchdown run with a score from Boone -- who ended the day with 148 yards on 17 carries -- and pulled within two on Bailey’s third field goal of the day. A play after Armon Watts sacked Mitchell Trubisky, forcing a fumble the Bears recovered, Ifeadi Odenigbo got to Trubisky for a strip sack before recovering the fumble and running it into the end zone for his second touchdown in three weeks. A replay review ruled Odenigbo down by contact after his knee touched the ground while recovering the fumble, but Bailey hit his fourth field goal of the day -- effectively securing his $1 million bonus for making 90 percent of his kicks this season -- to put the Vikings up 19-18, before Chicago drove to set up Eddy Piniero’s game-winning field goal.