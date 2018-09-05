Today’s edition of the Star Tribune’s weekly Fishing Page concludes our series of spring and summer photos supplied by readers. Thank you to all who e-mailed a glimpse of their catches to fishphoto@startribune.com. The number of submissions far outnumbered the images we published. The 2018 fishing season continues, of course, including catch-and-release walleye angling on Mille Lacs. Fishing made news this year when Minnesota Fisheries Chief Don Pereira retired from the DNR, state lawmakers introduced anti-muskie legislation, the DNR proposed tighter harvest regulations for walleye and sauger on Lake of the Woods, relaxed walleye restrictions were proposed for Leech Lake and the resurgence of lake trout in Lake Superior supported a reopening of limited commercial harvest up and down the North Shore. Next week we’ll return to our regular format for Wednesday Outdoors coverage.

Above: Amanda Lom, of Bagley, Minn., caught this 28-inch walleye while trolling the flats on Lake of the Woods last week. The personal best was released.

What a walleye

Emi Goodwin, 10, of Edina caught this 25-inch walleye on Lake Saganaga on the Gunflint Trail with the help of Gunflint Lodge guide John Schlei.

More fish, more fun

From left, James Scott, 8, of Apple Valley; Matthew Englehardt, 5, of Eagan, and Jackson Richards, 5, of Apple Valley caught smallmouth bass on Lac Courte Oreilles (near Hayward, Wis.). Their grandfather, Patrick Kelly, said they needed little assistance reeling in the bass, which ranged from 16 to 20 inches. All were caught on a hook and a leech.

Trio of trout

Helayna Sjoberg of Apple Valley was with her father, Mike, and a family friend when they caught these lake trout on a lake near Nestor Falls, Ontario, in mid-August.

Milestone muskie

Glenn Huerd, 87, of Bloomington caught a 40-inch muskie on Lake Minnetonka last week using 10-pound line and a plastic worm. The catch was a personal best.

Brotherly love

Wyatt Gerry, 8, was fishing with his family at Duck Bay Resort on Lake of the Woods when he caught this 47½-inch muskie. After reeling it in by himself, his brother, Phoenix, helped with the net and then they released the catch.