Gallery: The Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Gallery: The Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell, left, goes up for a shot over the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns during the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, bottom, cannot get a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves' Kris Dunn, top, and Cole Aldrich during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins (22) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington, from left, Ersan Ilyasova and Nerlens Noel during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Gallery: The Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell, left, throws a pass from the floor past the Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng during the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Gallery: Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel, right, tries to get a shot past Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Philadelphia.

– If it was “payback time” that Philadelphia rookie Joel Embiid sought, then his 76ers’ tense 93-91 victory over the Timberwolves Tuesday night qualified.

But just barely after a wild finish.

Stung by a lopsided November loss at Target Center that TNT broadcast for all to see, Embiid and the Sixers hung just enough to get their comeuppance on a Tuesday night when very few comparatively watched.

They did so after the Sixers lost a 26-point lead when Ricky Rubio’s three-point shot tied the score at 91 with 1.6 seconds left.

But the Sixers pulled off the winning play, shedding Robert Covington away from defender Andrew Wiggins for a falling down layup off a sideline inbounds pass after Covington had shot 3-for-13 from the floor, including 1-for-9 on three-pointers.

The first time these two teams played, Embiid’s former Kansas University teammate Wiggins delivered a 35-point, 10-rebound performance and Karl-Anthony Towns ravaged the Sixers badly enough that Embiid engaged with followers in a Twitter battle over the big-man mismatch, even if he and Towns rarely matched up head-to-head against each other.

On Tuesday, the tables turned early when the Sixers led by as many as 26 points early in the third quarter before the Wolves pulled within a mere point with 1:02 left.

This time, the Sixers led 21-12, 36-20 and 55-36, all by halftime.

Their third-quarter leads of 68-42 and 70-44 were their biggest of the night before the Wolves used a 19-2 run to get back into the game while Embiid was out resting.

It also ultimately helped them pull within 84-80 with 5:45 left before the Sixers scored the next four points, including the last two when Embiid posted up and muscled a shot over Towns.

Trailing 89-82 with 2:52 left, the Wolves scored the next six points and tied the game when Nemanja Bjelica made two free throws with 1:02 left.

It would have been seven if Zach LaVine’s free throw had completed a three-point play.

But little Sixers guard T.J. McConnell’s floater shot over Towns with 41 seconds left pushed Philadelphia’s lead back to 91-88.

When Towns blocked Embiid’s shot as both the 24-second shot clock and the game clock ticked away, the Wolves had the ball, a timeout with 6.5 seconds and the chance to tie the game.

And there went Rubio, who until then had scored two points.

Embiid followed November’s 10-point, 10-rebound game with a 25-point, 8-rebound, 2-blocked shot night Tuesday after he told reporters Monday that he felt the Wolves had “punked us” by being the more physical, dominant team the first time around.

When Embiid went to the bench for a third-quarter rest, the Wolves responded with a 19-2 run that got them with 10 points, at 73-63 with 3:24 left in the third.

But Sixers coach Brett Brown called upon Embiid to go back into the game and that’s as close as the Wolves would get.

His free throw resulting from a Towns’ technical foul kept the Wolves from getting the deficit down to single digits.

When Embiid stole the ball from his former Kansas teammate and found Nik Stauskas for a three-point shot that closed the third-quarter scoring, the Sixers took a 79-68 lead to the fourth quarter.

Remember when it appeared the Wolves were on the verge of turning the proverbial corner after they won five of nine games?

Well, maybe it was a left turn at Albuquerque.

The 76ers' T.J. McConnell, left, threw a pass from the floor past the Wolves' Gorgui Dieng during the first quarter Tuesday.

They started that 5-4 stretch their comeback from a 26-6 deficit at Chicago three weeks ago and ended it with an efficient victory over Milwaukee on Friday.

But since then, they have followed with Sunday’s home loss to a Portland team that had won just two of their previous 13 games and played without All Star Damian Lillard and Tuesday’s loss after they trailed by those 26 points.