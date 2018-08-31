Caden Walters threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Clint Sigg with three seconds to play, and host Sioux Falls opened its football season with a 27-24 victory over Concordia (St. Paul) on Thursday night.

Sigg’s TD capped a 60-yard drive in only 23 seconds for Sioux Falls, which got a 33-yard kickoff return from Nate Johnson after Jonas Schenderlein’s 35-yard field goal with 32 seconds left gave Concordia a 24-20 lead.

Walters completed passes of 11 yards to Johnson and 23 yards to Sigg before the winning pass.

Dom McKinzy threw for 236 yards and three TD passes for Concordia, including two to Shaq Johnson.

Minnesota State Mankato 49, Southwest Minnesota State 13: Nate Gunn ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan Schlichte completed 11 of 15 passes for 201 yards and two more scores and the host Mavericks began a season of high expectations by beating the Mustangs.

The Mavericks are No.1 in the d2football.com preseason poll. Thursday, they scored the first 21 points and rolled from there, finishing with 518 yards of offense and improving to 17-0 all-time against the Mustangs.

St. Cloud State 14, Mary 13: John Solberg caught 12 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, the final one a 15-yarder from Dwayne Lawhorn with 1:07 to play, and Adam Stage’s extra point was enough to give the host Huskies a victory over the Marauders.

Winona State 41, Wayne State (Neb.) 28: Owen Burke threw for 248 yards and threw TDs, two to Jake Balliu, and the Warriors, ranked 17th in Division II, held off the host Wildcats.

Bemidji State 38, Northern State 17: Brandon Alt threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns, and the host Beavers ran for 274 yards on 42 carries against the Wolves.

Minnesota State Moorhead 34, Minnesota Crookston 10: Jake Richter caught five passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and the host Dragons beat the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Duluth 49, Minot State 3: The Bulldogs gained 583 yards of offense to 137 for the host Beavers. UMD ran 43 times for 384 yards and six TDs.

Division III

Buena Vista 39, Hamline 27: Cole Miller threw for 382 yards and five touchdowns and the host Beavers beat the Pipers in Storm Lake, Iowa. Tanner Lunceford scored on a 70-yard TD catch 44 seconds in for Hamline.