Dulce Monterrubio left a career in education to follow her dream of baking sweets that nod to her Mexican heritage, first with a popular stand at the Linden Hills Farmers Market and, in 2018, with the leap to a brick and mortar establishment (1839 E. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-886-1180, dulceriabakery.com). Now, that bakery is closing.

On Saturday, Dulceria Bakery will host a farewell party, 9 a.m. to noon. That means this week is your last chance to get Monterrubio’s colorful conchas and other pan dulce, or sweet breads, rolls and other treats.

She posted a public goodbye on her bakery’s website and social media.

“As you know, Dulceria started as a means to bring comunidad together, to be a space of belonging, where the diversity of identities and experiences in our comunidad is valued, and to celebrate Mexicanidad as an asset ... one delicious pan dulce at a time,” she wrote. “However, soon after our January break, it became clear to me that the level of physical and emotional investment needed to sustainably grow Dulceria without compromising its role as a community building space (and my well-being) is beyond what I can realistically continue to do.”

While the bakery is open for regular business hours the rest of this week (7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.), the closing party promises pan dulce and cafecito for sale, Dulceria Bakery swag and a gratitude message board.

After one major career change, Monterrubio hasn’t said what’s next for her.

“I look forward to discovering what my next endeavor will be, to spend time with my familia, and to continue being in comunidad,” she wrote.