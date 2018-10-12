LARRY FITZGERALD JR. BY THE NUMBERS

Receiving yards: 15,721, third all-time and most with one team

Receiving touchdowns: 110, eighth all-time, one behind Tony Gonzalez

Consecutive games with a catch: 216, second behind Jerry Rice’s 274

Stadiums with a TD catch: 26 — five no longer exist or are not used for NFL games

Starting quarterbacks: 16, in his 15th NFL season