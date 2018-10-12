LARRY FITZGERALD JR. BY THE NUMBERS
Receiving yards: 15,721, third all-time and most with one team
Receiving touchdowns: 110, eighth all-time, one behind Tony Gonzalez
Consecutive games with a catch: 216, second behind Jerry Rice’s 274
Stadiums with a TD catch: 26 — five no longer exist or are not used for NFL games
Starting quarterbacks: 16, in his 15th NFL season
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Missing the NCAAs motivates Badgers basketball team
Injuries helped keep Wisconsin out of the tourney, but players are driven to return.
Vikings
Rudolph: Not the fastest but 'trying to do everything I can to get to the sticks'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph allowed a bit of his frustration to show on Thursday over the idea he doesn't have the speed to turn catches into big gains.
Wild
Palmieri scores 2, Kinkaid stops 21, Devils rout Caps 6-0
Kyle Palmieri scored twice and Keith Kinkaid made 21 saves as the New Jersey Devils celebrated their home opener Thursday night with a 6-0 victory over the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
Wild
Matthews scores 2 and helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 5-3
Auston Matthews scored twice for a league-leading nine goals — tying an NHL record after five games — and helped the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night.
MN United
US loses 4-2 to Colombia in Bradley's return
Carlos Bacca, Radamel Falcao and Miguel Borja scored second-half goals to lead Colombia over the United States 4-2 on Thursday night in an exhibition that marked the return of American captain Michael Bradley to the national team following a one-year absence.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.