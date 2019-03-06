Our clocks are about to "spring ahead" just about the time another heavy snowfall in the forecast defies that spring is just ahead.

A heavy dose of new March snow on top of the Twin Cities' flakiest February ever is being anticipated by the National Weather Service (NWS) for this weekend.

In the weather service's long-term forecast posted Wednesday morning, "large-scale double-digit snow totals" are possible for a swath of geography running from southwestern Minnesota eastward over the Twin Cities and on into northern Wisconsin.

NWS meteorologist Brent Hewett said this go-round of snow will be more of a pain in the back than much of what the Twin Cities experienced last month.

"This will be heavy and wet, rather than the lighter and fluffier snow that we saw in February," Hewett said, when the year's shortest month exited with 39 inches in the rearview mirror. "It's definitely going to be messy."

As for a range of snow depth heading this way, Hewett took a pass on numerical prognostication and said forecasters will have a better idea Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

A snowfall expected to reach double digits in depth is in the forecast for the Twin Cities this weekend.

Look for the new snow to start Saturday afternoon, persist through the day before gradually easing Sunday, the NWS said. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour in Saturday afternoon could accompany the storm and gust up to 30 mph at times, the agency added.

Temperatures for a time Saturday will hover around freezing, meaning some areas just south of the metro and eastward in west-central Wisconsin could be pestered by a mix of snow and rain.

Come Sunday, when daylight saving time will have pushed the clocks ahead one hour, blustery winds are expected to whip up the newly fallen snow for much of the day.

All this comes after the Twin Cities soldiered through a February with 39 inches of snow, making that month the fourth-snowiest on record for the metro.

Oh, one more thing: March is typically the Twin Cities' snowiest of months with an average of 10 inches. That notion is reinforced by March owning three of the top six snowiest months on record: 1951 (third, 40 inches), 1965 (5th, 37.1 inches) and 1985 (6th, 36.8).