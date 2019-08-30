– Former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell was showcased early in the first half of the Vikings’ 27-23 loss Thursday night in Buffalo, a preseason finale that left uncertainty about the receiver’s remaining time in Minnesota.

Treadwell, 24, started for the Vikings against the Bills and caught quarterback Kyle Sloter’s first pass for a 14-yard gain. He turned two of three catches into first downs for 30 yards. It was the third preseason finale Treadwell has played entering his fourth NFL season.

The Vikings already declined Treadwell’s pricey fifth-year option this spring, making him a free agent next year. He could be looking for work sooner, as head coach Mike Zimmer has admitted the team tried to “showcase” him this preseason in apparent trade efforts despite the Vikings still seeking quality receiver depth.

Those roles could be filled by receivers Brandon Zylstra or Jeff Badet or perhaps by a castoff from another team as NFL rosters need to be trimmed to 53 players by 3 p.m. Saturday. Zylstra, a second-year pro, caught two targets for 24 yards against the Bills, including a 14-yard tiptoe grab for a first down in the red zone.

Treadwell has 56 catches for 517 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings since he was drafted 23rd overall in 2016.

Roster spot locked up?

Receiver Olabisi Johnson was one of four Vikings rookies who didn’t play Thursday night, perhaps foretelling security in the seventh-round pick’s roster spot after he caught five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in three exhibitions.

Johnson, drafted 247th overall out of Colorado State, has likely locked up the No. 4 job in the receiver pecking order. In addition to being a quick study on offense, Johnson showed prowess on special teams, including a 36-yard kick return against the Cardinals.

Starters and notable reserves, including receiver Chad Beebe, defensive end Stephen Weatherly, safety Jayron Kearse and quarterback Sean Mannion, made up the 36 players who did not suit up for the Vikings.

Effort worthy of a job

Running back Mike Boone’s all-out sprint in the first quarter was worthy of a job by itself. The second-year running back saw Sloter get drilled by Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson, forcing a fumble and setting up a scoop and run for linebacker Deon Lacey.

Nearly 60 yards downfield, Boone caught Lacey from behind to stop the would-be touchdown. But officials ultimately deemed Sloter threw an incomplete pass. Still, Boone should get props in the team meeting room for that play.

Boone, who started for the Vikings, added six carries for 19 yards.

Key yet inexperienced DTs start

Zimmer decided to start and play two key rotational defensive tackles — Jaleel Johnson and Jalyn Holmes — into the second half against the Bills. Both players have been the first replacements for starters Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen throughout the offseason, but clearly coaches felt they needed more work before the Sept. 8 season opener.

Johnson started slow, getting worked back on an 8-yard run by running back Marcus Murphy on his first snap of the game. Holmes, a second-year pro, deflected a Tyree Jackson pass in the second quarter.

Etc.

• Rookie Marcus Epps, a sixth-round pick (191st overall) out of Wyoming, saw work at safety and nickel cornerback in his final push for a Vikings roster spot. Epps had one highlight, anticipating and blowing up a Bills receiver screen for a loss of 3 yards in the first quarter.

• Two key Vikings reserves — tight end Tyler Conklin and linebacker Eric Wilson — suited up but did not play against the Bills. Both are expected to make the initial 53-man roster.

• Vikings tight end Brandon Dillon exited in the fourth quarter after taking an illegal hit to the head. Bills defensive tackle Kyle Peko and linebackers Vosean Joseph and Dodson left the game because of apparent injuries.