– It was another night in which Laborious Lance Lynn fought the strike zone - and lost.

The Royals grabbed an early lead in the first inning, which was set up by a walk. Lynn walked three batters in the third and, predictably, give up another run. Lynn threw a whopping 118 pitches in five innings because of excessive three ball counts.

And it put the Twins behind for good, as they dropped their latest game in Kansas City, 4-2. The Twins are a major league worst 7-18 at Kauffman Stadium since 2016.

And with the July 31 non-waiver deadline approaching, indications are that Lynn is seen, at most, as a fallback option for clubs looking for starting pitching help. Outings like Saturday’s - when he walked six batters for the first time since his Twins debut on April 2 - threaten to silence the phone lines to the Twins front office.

The Twins got within 3-2 in the eighth on Eduardo Escobar’s RBI single, but the first two Royals batters in the bottom of the inning drew walks off of Taylor Rogers, then Whit Merrifield’s RBI single made it 4-2.

Wily Peralta, who gave up three earned runs in the ninth inning on Friday, somehow pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save.

The Twins have begun the post All-Star break by losing their first two games against the team with the second worst record in baseball.

Lynn quickly handed back a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when he walked Jorge Bonifacio, watched Moustakas hit into a force play then have Salvador Perez blast a two-run, opposite field home run that gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead.

Then Lynn let the third inning get away from him. With two outs and a runner on first, Lynn walked Moustakas on four pitches, and Perez on five to load the bases for Lucas Duda. Duda slapped a single to left to score Alcides Escobar as Kansas City took a 3-1 lead.

Lynn needed 99 pitches to get through four innings. Then he stranded two on in the fifth when Hunter Dozier lined back to the mound to end the inning.

Just as troubling as what was happening on the mound was the Twins offense. Royals righthander Jacob Junis failed to pitch past the fourth inning, but he left with a 3-1 lead because the Twins let him off the hook.

They had seven baserunners over the first five innings but managed just one run, on Eddie Rosario’s RBI single. Joe Mauer was the best thing going for the Twins on Saturday, going 3-for-3 in his first three plate appearances. That included a double to lead off the game. That was No. 415 in Mauer’s career, passing Kirby Puckett to become the Twins all-time doubles leader. The ball was taken out of play for Mauer to add to his modest collection. Mauer could have gone 4-for-4, but Alcides Escobar snared his hard grounder in the sixth before throwing him out.

That was the only extra base hit for the Twins had - and that is concern with this club.

The Twins don’t steal a lot of bases - they rank 13th in the American League in that category.

The Twins don’t hit a lot of home runs - they rank 12th in the AL in that category.

So the Twins need to string hits together -or send line drives into the corners and power alleys, to generate offense. Without much variation to their attack, it’s easy for them to look punch less at the plate on night like Saturday.

And it doesn’t help when they strike out 11 times and walk only three.