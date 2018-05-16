Gallery: Gregorio Petit(40) grounds out to the shortstop with Matt Carpenter(13) fielding the out at first base.

The Cardinals finally found the secret to beating the Twins on Wednesday: Just wait for a friendly face on the pitcher’s mound.

Lance Lynn, who spent the first six seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis, lasted only three innings against his old team, gave up four hits, four walks and three runs, and set in motion the Twins’ first and only loss to the Cardinals this year, 7-5 at Target Field.

Lynn, who walked away from the Cardinals as a free agent last winter, had chances to pitch out of trouble, but twice allowed run-scoring hits with two outs, one a two-run single by Dexter Fowler, the other an RBI hit to right by Jose Martinez. He needed 82 pitches in the 80-degree sunshine to record nine outs, and was lifted in favor of a parade of six relievers.

The Twins, who had won five consecutive games against the NL Central contenders dating back to 2015, kept mounting rallies, three times scoring in the same inning as the visitors, but a trio of inning-ending double plays kept them from ever overcoming St. Louis’ early lead. And their best chance to catch the Cardinals was foiled by the tip of a first baseman’s spike.

Trailing by four runs entering the eighth inning, the Twins collected two walks and two singles off longtime Royals closer Greg Holland, and when Cardinals manager Mike Matheny turned to the current closer, Bud Norris, a wild pitch cut the lead to 7-5 with two runners in scoring position and only one out. But Norris struck out pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar, then induced Gregorio Petit to hit a ball to shortstop Paul DeJong’s right. The long throw was in time to retire Petit, but off-target. But St. Louis first baseman Matt Carpenter managed to maintain a sliver of contact with the bag as he stretched to snag it and end the inning.

The Twins, who had outscored the Cardinals 17-2 in winning the first three games between the teams this year, received a home run from first baseman Logan Morrison in the sixth inning, unusual in that it was the first of his five homers as a Twin to reach the seats in left field. Eddie Rosario singled three times and drew a walk, and Joe Mauer had an RBI single, too, as the Twins piled up 10 hits.

But the Cardinals kept adding to their early lead, dooming Minnesota to its third loss in four games, and dropping the Twins to 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central. Back-to-back doubles by Martinez and DeJong off Taylor Rogers scored a run, Jedd Gyorko singled home another against Ryan Pressly, and Zach Duke allowed a double that scored another. Phil Hughes pitched the eighth and surrendered a solo home run to Tommy Pham.

The Twins, who have played on 26 of the past 27 days, have Thursday off before facing Milwaukee for a three-game series in Target Field beginning Friday.