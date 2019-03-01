– LaMonte Wade’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth delivered the tying and go-ahead runs as the Twins beat the Red Sox 4-3 in a Grapefruit League game Friday at Hammond Stadium.

Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton hit solo home runs for the Twins.

Buxton belted his third home run of the spring, tagging a Domingo Tapia pitch onto the berm in left field, making him 6-for-10 in spring training games with 11 RBI.

Righthander Michael Pineda hit 94 miles per hour on the radar gun several times while throwing two scoreless innings in his first spring training action with the Twins. He missed all of last year while rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery. The Twins paid him $2 million last year while he rehabbed, and will pay him $8 million this season.

“My goal is be healthy,” he said. “Be back, be Michael Pineda like he used to be.”

Trevor Hildenberger worked the eighth and picked up the win. Ryne Harper earned the save.