Years: 50 • Albums: 19 • Managers: 3

Band members: About 50 over the years, including nine guitarists, eight drummers, eight bassists and one lead singer.

New Year's Eve gigs: 45.

Gigs per year these days: 15 to 20.

Biggest paycheck: $20,000 for two nights at the Carlton Celebrity Room in Bloomington, circa 1982.

Biggest album: "Shakedown," on RCA, peaked at No. 99 on the Billboard chart.

Number of harmonicas Hayes takes to gigs: 5 (he owns 30).