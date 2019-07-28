Another day, another (two) world records for Regan Smith. And a second gold medal, too.

The Lakeville swimmer was tabbed to lead off the U.S. team in the women’s 400-meter medley relay Sunday at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Smith clocked a time of 57.57 seconds on the backstroke leg, setting a world record in the 100 backstroke. By giving the Americans such a rousing start, she helped them lower the world record in the relay as well, with a final time of 3:50.40.

The all-star lineup for the U.S. also included Lilly King (breaststroke), Kelsi Dahlia (butterfly) and Simone Manuel (freestyle).

On Saturday, Smith, 17, won her first medal at a senior world championships, taking gold in the 200 backstroke. A day earlier, she broke Missy Franklin’s world record in the 200 back, finishing in 2:03.35 to slice more than half a second off the mark.

“After what I was able to do in the (200) back, I sure hoped (for another record),” Smith said to reporters after the relay. “I was feeling really confident and really excited.

“I had a really good feeling going in. I was super, super happy when I finished.”

Smith did not qualify to swim the individual 100 back at the world championships, but she ranked second in the world in that event entering the meet. Her jaw-dropping performances in the 200 back — including a time of 59.45 on the first 100 meters of the final — earned her a spot on the relay.

She became the first woman to break the 58-second mark in the 100 back, lowering the previous record of 58 seconds flat set by American Kathleen Baker in 2018. Smith’s previous best time in the 100 back was 58.45, a world junior record swum last month at the Counsilman Classic in Indiana.

The women’s medley relay was the final race at the world championships. The Americans topped the medal standings with 27, including 14 gold.

Manuel led the U.S. women with seven medals, the most ever for a woman at a world championship meet. Caeleb Dressel paced the American men with a record eight medals, including six golds.

“To start it off with a world record from Regan, I think that really pumped us all up,” Manuel said. “We definitely wanted to finish the meet on a good note. Props to her, and props to all of us on the relay. We’re really happy with that swim.”

The veterans on the U.S. team all were raving about Smith on Sunday. Her record backstroke leg set the tone for the relay, instantly giving the U.S. a huge lead. She was 1½ seconds faster than Australia’s Minna Atherton, who touched the wall in 59.06 to put the Aussies in second place going into the breaststroke leg.

Australia’s relay team took the silver medal in 3:53.42, more than three seconds behind the Americans. Canada earned bronze. The U.S. women cut 1.15 seconds off the world record they set at the 2017 world championships.

“I was telling (Smith) before I went out, I was mad I’m swimming breaststroke, because I won’t get to see her split,” said King, who swam the second leg. “There’s nothing better than diving in a body length ahead already. I’m super proud of her and what she’s been able to accomplish.”

Dahlia, one of Smith’s roommates at the world championships, felt the same.

“I’m just so proud of her,” Dahlia said. “She’s so young, but she already has so much experience, and she carries herself so well. She’s so confident in her own decisions and her training.”

Smith’s time was more than half a second faster than the 58.60 that Canada’s Kylie Masse swam to win gold in the individual 100 back. Baker and Olivia Smoliga swam that event for the U.S., with Smoliga earning bronze in 58.91. Baker tied for sixth in 59.56.

Smith confirmed after the race that she plans to compete at the U.S. championships, July 31-Aug. 4 on the campus of Stanford University. Smith, who will soon begin her senior year at Lakeville North, has verbally committed to swim at Stanford.