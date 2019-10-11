Brooke Power scored with two seconds left in overtime to send second-seeded and host Lakeville North to the Class 2A, Section 3 final with a 2-1 victory over third-seeded Hastings in girls' soccer on Thursday night.

Power beat the Raiders goaltender off a rebound from a shot by Carly Griffith.

The Panthers rallied to tie the score 1-1 with 1:44 left in regulation. Louisa Shromoff caught the Raiders defense flat-footed to get the Panthers on the board. The Panthers nearly tied the score early in the second half but that goal was waved off for offside.

Molly Begin got the Raiders on the board with 16 minutes left in the game.

In the other Section 3 semifinal, top-seeded Rosemount defeated fourth-seeded Eagan 4-1 at Lakeville South.

Class 2A, Section 1: Evie Wegner's penalty kick goal in a shootout gave sixth-seeded New Prague the upset over second-seeded Farmington after neither team scored in regulation or overtime. In the other semifinal game, Sammy Ponsonby had a goal and an assist to lift top-seeded Lakeville South past fourth-seeded Owatonna 2-0. Grace Ebbighausen scored a goal and Ashlyn Waldon made six saves for the Cougars.

Class 2A, Section 5: Ava Benson scored in the second half to give second-seeded Roseville a 1-0 victory over seventh-seeded Osseo. In other quarterfinals, top-seeded Champlin Park defeated eighth-seeded Park Center 5-0 and third-seeded Mounds View defeated sixth-seeded Irondale 3-0.

Class 2A, Section 6: Ella Endo and Maia King scored second-half goals to give second-seeded Minneapolis Washburn a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Minneapolis South. In other quarterfinals, top-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall defeated eighth-seeded Armstrong 2-1, fourth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest defeated fifth-seeded St. Louis Park 3-2 and third-seeded Wayzata defeated sixth-seeded Hopkins 2-1.

Class 2A, Section 7: Kelsey Kallio scored two goals and had an assist to lift top-seeded Andover past fifth-seeded Anoka 5-3 in the semifinal round. Anna Breffle had one goal and two assists, Olivia Knoepfle had one goal and one assist and Corynn Grabau scored a goal for the Huskies. Emma Huelsnitz scored two goals and Elise Pinewski scored a goal for the Tornadoes. In the other semifinal round, second-seeded Centennial defeated third-seeded Blaine 3-0.

Boys' soccer

Class 1A, Section 6: Eighth-seeded Willmar upset top-seeded Waconia 1-0 on penalty kicks. The Cardinals outscored the Class 1A, No. 3 Wildcats 4-2 in the penalty kicks. In the other quarterfinal round games, second-seeded Orono defeated 10th seeded Mound Westonka 3-2, third-seeded Holy Family defeated sixth-seeded Monticello 4-2 and fourth-seeded Mayer Lutheran defeated fifth-seeded Southwest Christian 2-1.

Class 2A, Section 2: Jake Dominski and Pedro Ce' scored a goal each to give third-seeded Minnetonka a 2-0 win over second-seeded Shakopee. In the other semifinal game, top-seeded Edina defeated fourth-seeded Eden Prairie 7-0.

Class 2A, Section 3: Devin Padleford scored two goals to lead second-seeded Woodbury past third-seeded Park of Cottage Grove. Austin Williams scored a goal and Dominic Cuoco made three saves for the Royals. In the other semifinal game, top-seeded East Ridge defeated fourth-seeded Stillwater 3-1.

