– All week the NBA tried to move on following the death of Kobe Bryant.

Every team played its games and had its tributes. On Friday, after nearly a week of mourning, the Lakers took the court for the first time since Bryant’s death.

The league had postponed the Lakers’ game Tuesday against the Clippers following the deaths of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash that also killed of seven others.

In an emotional night against Portland, the Lakers came out in warmups wearing No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys in honor of Bryant, who won five championships over 20 seasons for the franchise, along with an MVP award.

The Lakers put Bryant shirts on every seat in the arena and their pregame music was spliced with Bryant’s voice or people talking about Bryant. The last songs the Lakers played before their video tribute to Bryant was Lupe Fiasco’s “The Show Goes On.”

Then the lights went out the scoreboard went out and R&B singer Usher came out to sing “Amazing Grace” flanked by an “8” and “24” made of flowers as video of tributes to Bryant from around the NBA and NHL played above him. Then cellist Ben Hong performed a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as clips of Bryant interviews and highlights appeared on the video board.

Jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s No. 2 were draped over the seats the two last sat in.

Following that was a 24.2-second moment of silence, 24 for Bryant and 2 for Gianna Bryant, to honor the victims of the crash. LeBron James then addressed the crowd.

“When we’re going through things like this the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family,” James said.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he knew Friday was going to be a “heavy-hearted” night.

“Our job is to come in and manage our emotions, honor Kobe the right way, Gianna the right way, the victims the right way with the tributes but also when we step on the court and honor them with our play,” Vogel said before the game.

The Lakers haven’t made any players, including James, available to the media since Bryant’s death, but Vogel mentioned that James has been an essential leader in helping the franchise through a difficult time. James

“He’s been really a tower of strength for all of us,” Vogel said. “He’s meant a great deal during this difficult time for us, both by example and just being a vocal leader and we’re following his lead. He’s been terrific this week.”

Outside Staples Center, fans continued to show their respects to Bryant. Typically, the area known as L.A. Live outside the arena is filled with music and people buzzing about at bars and restaurants on gamedays. But there was no music, just people, several in Bryant jerseys, coming to pay their respects. People left flowers, candles and basketballs with messages for Bryant. The sidewalks were filled with messages people wrote in tribute to Bryant and people were still writing their tributes on large white boards outside the arena.

Friday, the Lakers formally paid their respects to one of their legends.

“You wake up in the morning and you say I can’t believe this has happened …” Vogel said. “It’s that type of thing. There is a reality element to it, but there is still an element of shock for sure.”