The Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi River was reopened Friday night after being closed for a time as police sought to help a suicidal person who ultimately jumped from the bridge and was rescued.

“Thankfully he’s on the way to get help,” St. Paul police said in a tweet that disclosed that the person had jumped. “Our officers are called to help people in the throes of life’s worst moments. It’s difficult work.”

Earlier, they had asked motorists to avoid the typically busy span between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

STAFF REPORT