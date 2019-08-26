Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs will close for the season Sept. 6, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.

The step was taken so state anglers don’t exceed the safe walleye harvest level set for 2019. The season opened with a short period in which anglers were allowed to keep a single walleye, then moved to catch-and-release fishing only.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 6, anglers will not be able to target walleye when fishing on Mille Lacs, the DNR said.

Minnesota co-manages the prized walleye fishery with Ojibwe tribal officials. The agreement this year was for the state to stay within a safe harvest level of 87,800 pounds. The safe harvest level for the bands was set at 62,200 pounds.

Even though state-licensed anglers could only catch walleyes and release them for most of this season, the DNR factors hooking mortality into its calculations of harvest. The mortality rate of fish caught and released soars when water temperatures warms.

Fisheries managers have been keeping a close eye on Mille Lacs’ famed walleye population to sustain the fish while they continue to study why baby walleyes are struggling to survive into their third year of life.

“Regulations allowed some harvest this year, but it’s still important to proceed with caution to ensure continued recovery of the lake’s walleye,’’ DNR fisheries chief Brad Parsons said.

Walleye regulations for the upcoming winter season will be announced in November after state and tribal crews conduct fall walleye assessments.