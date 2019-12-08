A dominant effort from senior guard Nate Heise was the difference for Lake City in its 65-54 victory over Minneapolis North on Saturday in the Breakdown Tip-off Classic boys' basketball event at Hopkins High School.

Heise had game highs of 39 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior guard Reid Gastner was Heise's scoring partner, finishing with 17 points. The two combined for 26 of Lake City's 32 first-half points and then scored 30 of their team's 33 second-half points.

"I trust all of my teammates to contribute," Heise said. "I just like having the ball in my hands at the end of the game."

After Minneapolis North took a 46-41 lead in the second half, the Class 2A, No. 4 Polars called a timeout at the 11-minute mark. The Tigers closed with a 24-8 scoring run, with Heise going 10-for-10 at the free-throw line in the second half.

"We played really well to start the game," Lake City coach Greg Berge said. "[Minneapolis North] hit us with their best shot to start the second half. They are a championship team and they weren't going to give up."

In other games at the Breakdown Tip-off Classic:

East Ridge 62, Park Center 57: Senior Ben Carlson scored 40 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 5-ranked Raptors past the Pirates. Dain Dainja had 24 points to lead the Pirates.

Eastview 98, Wayzata 82: Jaylen James scored 28 points, making eight three-pointers, and Steven Crowl added 27 as the Lightning beat the Trojans. Wayzata sophomore Carter Bjerke scored 18 points.

DeLaSalle 67, Mankato East 63: Amir Whitlock had 16 points to lead four players in double figures as the Class 3A, No. 2 Islanders beat the Cougars.

Shakopee 85, Hopkins 82: Will Cordes scored 23 points to give the Class 4A, No. 7 Sabers over the No. 6 Royals. Caleb Druvega added 21 points. Senior guard Kerwin Walton scored 23 points for Hopkins.

Boys' hockey

Hill-Murray 7, Blake 1: Sophomore Nick Pierre had three goals and three assists as the Class 2A, No. 4 Pioneers beat the No. 6 Bears. The Wisconsin recruit assisted on goals by Matthew Fleischacker, Charlie Strobel and Henry Eischen.

Centennial 2, Elk River/Zimmerman 1 (OT): Connor Thompson scored in the first period and assisted on Jordan Newpower's overtime goal to lead the Cougars past the Elks.

Holy Angels 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 4: Noah Griswold scored three goals to help the Stars beat the Golden Bears. Griswold tied the score with two second-period goals and also scored in the third period. Caeden Phelps and Steven Blauert also scored for Holy Angels.

Chaska 12, Bloomington Kennedy 0: Forwards Shane Lavelle and Jimmy Snuggerud each had a hat trick as the Hawks shut out the Eagles.

Girls' hockey

Apple Valley 2, Eagan 1 (OT): Junior defender Grace Lankas scored with 3:07 remaining in overtime to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Wildcats. Lily Leong also scored for Apple Valley. Eagan's Savanna McKinnon tied the score with a goal late in regulation.

Edina 4, Minnetonka 1: Katie Davis scored two goals to lift the Class 2A, No. 2 Hornets over the No. 3 Skippers. Hannah Chorske assisted on both of Davis' goals, while Gwen Hendrikson and Berit Lindborg scored one goal each. Junior forward Kaley Crawford had the Skippers' lone goal.

South St. Paul 4, Thief River Falls 0: Senior Gabby Madigan had a hat trick and the Packers shut out Prowlers. Lilie Ramirez assisted on three of the four goals.