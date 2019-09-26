More than a dozen restaurants in Minneapolis’ popular “Eat Street” area owe employees hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages and damages, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that 15 establishments violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s guidance for overtime, minimum wage and record-keeping, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

They owe 162 employees $367,359 in back wages and damages.

The restaurants include Rainbow Chinese and Bar, Black Sheep Pizza, Salsa à la Salsa’s Nicollet Avenue and Midtown Global Market locations, Marissa’s Supermarket and Bakery, El Nuevo Mariachi, Eat Street Social, Los Maizales and Pancho Villa.

Most of the establishments are located on or just off Nicollet Avenue.

“Initiatives like this one help us collaborate with an industry, determine the root causes of wage violations, and provide compliance assistance that educates employers and helps protect employees,” Wage and Hour District Director David King said in a written statement. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that workers take home the pay they have rightfully earned, and to providing a level playing field for employers who play by the rules.”

The investigation was an attempt to educate employers, rectify violations and improve compliance with federal law, the news release said.

Common violations unearthed in such investigations include not paying employees overtime, shaving time, deducting breaks from work time and poor record-keeping.