'Listen' for young choreographers

This show features 10 emerging black choreographers, celebrating the wealth of Twin Cities talent from across the African diaspora. Expect a diverse mix of dance styles: hip-hop, ballet, modern, capoeira and a collage of movement rooted in African traditions. Also expect diverse perspectives on movement, history and the experience of living in black bodies. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $15, 612-333-7977, thelabtheater.org.)

SHEILA REGAN