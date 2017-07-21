How about this for a Friday news dump:

*Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be traded from Cleveland. If that isn’t a “whoa” moment by itself, check out this paragraph from ESPN.com’s story:

Among several possibilities discussed in Irving’s meeting with the Cavaliers, the San Antonio Spurs were raised as a preferred destination, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Other teams Irving said he’d be willing to join were the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources told ESPN. Irving also considered the Chicago Bulls before the club traded Jimmy Butler, league sources told ESPN’s Ian Begley.

Wait, what? The … the … the … Wolves? Is this how far the franchise has come in stature? I mean, it sounds like the Spurs would be the leading candidates, but Jonny K sums things up well with this tweet:

Deal or no deal, the fact that an Olympian and star player has put Minnesota on his list of desired teams is quite a development.