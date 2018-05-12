Kyle Lindsted, a Wichita State men’s basketball assistant coach the past three seasons, was officially hired onto Richard Pitino’s staff as a Gophers assistant Friday.

“We are very excited about the addition of Kyle to our basketball program,” Pitino said in a statement. “He’s a great recruiter and will bring a lot to our team. He’s got contacts all over the world and a wealth of knowledge about the game.”

In Lindsted’s three seasons with the Shockers under coach Gregg Marshall, Wichita State won nearly 80 percent of its games (82-22) and made the NCAA tournament each season.

Before joining the college ranks, Lindsted spent 15 years building Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas into one of the nation’s top prep programs. From 2000 to 2015, Lindsted served as athletic director and head coach. Between 2010 and ’15, his program produced an 35 Division I players, including the Gophers’ Bakary Konate and Dupree McBrayer. His father founded Sunrise in 1987.

