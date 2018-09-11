The Yankees are in town and they appear to be playoff-bound. But this is the time of year that noncontenders try to make things hard for the contenders. And Twins manager Paul Molitor was happy to hand the ball to Kyle Gibson to set such a tone.

“These guys need to win games,” Molitor said of the Yankees, “and we’re going to try to do what we can to go out there and compete the best way we can and it’s kind of nice to have Kyle out there on the mound for the opener.”

On April 26, Gibson set a career-high with 10 strikeouts at Yankee Stadium while throwing six shutout innings. And he showed Monday that it wasn’t a fluke.

Gibson shut out the Yankees for five innings. But with two out in the sixth, Gary Sanchez went down and powered an ankle-high fastball into the first row of the third deck in left for the first run of the night.

Another Gibson start, another Sanchez homer. After Gibson left his outing in April, Sanchez hit a three-run walkoff homer in the ninth off Fernando Rodney.

And New York poured it on after Gibson left Monday. Miguel Andujar hit a two-run double off of Alan Busenitz in the seventh, followed by an RBI double by Giancarlo Stanton. Busenitz was lifted for Andrew Vasquez, who was greeted with an RBI double by Didi Gregorious that made it 5-0.

The Yankees proceeded to load the bases for Gleyber Torres, who singled to right — just out of the reach of a diving Robbie Grossman — to make it 6-0. An Andrew McCutchen sacrifice fly off Matt Magill made it 7-0 and the Twins went on to lose 7-2.

New York was well on its way to its eighth straight win against the Twins, going back to last season. They have used the Twins to boost their status in recent years. They entered Monday 18-4 against the Twins since July 25, 2015.

It was a game that got out of hand after Gibson tried his best to stand toe-to-toe with Yankees lefthander J.A. Happ.

Gibson was not throwing like it was September. His pitches had plenty of life and he hit 94 miles per hour with a few fastballs as he looked ready to finish the season strong. And he definitely looked up to the task of taming a Yankees lineup that remains dangerous even with Aaron Judge on the disabled list.

But Gibson navigated it well, holding the Yankees to three hits over five shutout innings to give his team a shot. He never had a clean inning, though, as he stranded a runner on base in each of the first four innings. Then his best work came in the fifth.

Brett Gardner ripped a one-out single to right before Gibson walked McCutcheon on five pitches. Catcher Mitch Garver went to the mound for a chat.

Then the first two pitches to Aaron Hicks missed the plate. And pitching coach Garvin Alston went to the plate.

Gibson got Hicks to ground out to first base, then jammed Miguel Andujar with a 1-1 fastball. Andujar, however, lifted a sinking fly to short left center. Johnny Field raced in and made a sliding catch to end the inning to maintain the shutout.

Then Gibson was one strike away from ending the sixth when Sanchez connected on a pitch well out of the strike zone.