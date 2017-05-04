The Twins will dip into Rochester’s starting staff on Saturday for a new fifth starter. Now they will have to do so for a fourth starter, too.

Kyle Gibson, just a couple of hours after manager Paul Molitor said “he’s going to have to find ways to improve,” allowed four runs and eight hits in a laborious four innings Thursday, and the Twins missed an opportunity to sweep the Athletics. Oakland scored off three Twins relievers, too, and beat Minnesota, 8-5 before an announced crowd of 19,247 at Target Field.

The Twins, trailing by three, loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning off Santiago Casilla, but Jorge Polanco popped out and Miguel Sano struck out for the fourth time.

After the game, Gibson was sent to Class AAA Rochester.

Gibson needed 79 pitches to eke out 12 outs, and left runners in scoring position in each of his four innings. His worst inning was the second, when A’s catcher Stephen Vogt socked a leadoff triple, the first of four consecutive hits by Oakland. Gibson, whose ERA rose from 8.08 to 8.20 in his sixth start, capped the inning by walking Matt Joyce to force in a run. He escaped the inning with only three runs by getting two ground balls, one of them a double play, but the pattern — by now familiar in a difficult start to the season for Gibson — was set.

The Twins will audition Nick Tepesch, who allowed only three runs in three Class AAA starts in April, for a rotation job Saturday against the Red Sox. Molitor hinted before the game that Gibson’s job status was tenuous, too. Noting “fairly minor improvement” in Gibson’s previous start, in which he allowed three runs in 5⅓ innings, the manager said the fifth-year righthander is “in a situation where he needs to continue to pitch well to keep getting the ball.”

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

That means the Twins summon another Triple-A pitcher from Rochester for Gibson’s next scheduled start Wednesday. Adalberto Mejia and Jose Berrios are both pitching well for the Red Wings, though Molitor expressed hesitation before the game about returning them to the majors too soon.

Of course, it’s not like Gibson (0-4) was the only pitcher having trouble on Thursday. Tyler Duffey gave up a run on an infield hit, two walks and a sacrifice fly, Craig Breslow surrendered one on a Ryon Healy solo home run, and Ryan Pressly allowed two runs on Vogt’s bases-loaded double.

The Twins countered by continuing their homestand homer habit, blasting three more into the seats to give them a total of 10 in the series. Eddie Rosario and Danny Santana cracked solo homers deep into the upper deck in right-center in the second inning, and Eduardo Escobar added a two-run shot in the eighth inning.

Byron Buxton left the game after crashing into the center field wall to make catch in the fifth inning. He passed a concussion test, but the Twins removed him as a precaution, and he will be evaluated again on Friday.

A’s starter Jharel Cotton (3-3) struck out nine in six innings and left with a 5-3 lead.