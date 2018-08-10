KSTP radio is pulling the plug on longtime talk-show hosts Joe Soucheray and Patrick Reusse.
Both are leaving the station in four weeks, they announced Friday.
The morning show “Mackey & Judd” is ending as well, co-host Phil Mackey tweeted. In all, the news affects nine hours of weekday programming on 1500 AM, which adopted a sports format in 2010 and renamed itself ESPN 1500.
During his “Garage Logic” broadcast Friday, Soucheray said on air that the show’s “great run” on KSTP was ending — after the Minnesota State Fair.
“With the sound of the scramble on Friday, Sept. 7, we’re done,” he said.
“We’re going to continue the show on a podcast,” he told listeners. “It’s a crazy world out there.”
Reusse, who also writes a sports column for the Star Tribune, tweeted the news Friday: “First Monday Night Sports Talk was Sept. 12, 1983, so that’s very close to 35 consecutive years Joe and I will have been on air together. Hubbards have been fabulous employers.”
KSTP is owned by St. Paul-based Hubbard Broadcasting. The station’s program director, Brad Lane, did not return a call requesting comment.
“Mackey & Judd” airs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 1500 AM, followed by “Garage Logic” from 1-3 p.m. , “Sports Talk” (featuring both hosts) from 3 to 4 and “Ride With Reusse” from 4 to 6.
Mackey said that he and co-host Judd Zulgad were staying at the station but that “more sports content plans” would be announced later.
“I was 24 years old when 1500 ESPN brass took a chance on me in 2010, so this is where I’ve spent a majority of my adult, professional life,” he said .
Soucheray’s “Garage Logic” show first aired on the station in 1993. On the show’s Facebook page, the host describes it like this: “Garage Logic is the seat of Gumption County, down the road from Diversityville, but not as far as Liberal Lakes. It’s a place where common sense prevails, the 2-car garage is revered and cigar smoking is allowed (and lawyers aren’t).”
