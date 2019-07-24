Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve knew how dangerous the Washington Mystics were.

Their ball movement is the best in the league, she said before Wednesday’s matinee at Target Center. Their starters are potent, the bench deep. The league’s best offense doesn’t need any help.

And yet, the Lynx provided it.

Cold shooting, constant turnovers, defense that was too often lax.

The result: A 79-71 Mystics win that wasn’t as close as the final score might seem. It came on Minnesota’s annual camp day, which drew a crowd of 17,934, a franchise regular-season record.

It was the third straight loss for the Lynx. Minnesota now enters the All-Star break at 10-10.

Washington (12-6) won its third straight. The Mystics got a season-high 32 points from All-Star guard Kristi Toliver, who hit 11 of 17 shots overall, including five of eight three-pointers. Elena Delle Donne had 11, Natasha Cloud 10.

Two of Minnesota’s three All Stars had double-doubles in center Sylvia Fowles (18 points, 12 rebounds) and rookie Napheesa Collier (15 and 11). Odyssey Sims, who will accompany Collier and Fowles to Las Vegas for Saturday’s game, had just two points on 1-for-6 shooting. Lexie Brown scored 19 points off the bench.

The Lynx were made to pay for just about every mistake. Washington scored 20 points off Minnesota’s 21 turnovers. Washington had the edge on second-chance points (19-15) and points on the break (10-4).

Minnesota was down 19 points with 3:27 left in the game when Stephanie Talbot had six points — two off her steals — in a 12-0 run that brought Minnesota within 76-69 on Fowles’ basket with 1:24 left. But Emma Meesseman scored with 1:06 to end the streak.