Longtime Twin Cities radio ratings king Tom Barnard is among four new inductees into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Also announced Friday by the Pavek Museum in St. Louis Park as hall entrants were Minnesota Valley Broadcasting CEO John Linder, who died six months ago, and Jeff Passolt and Robyne Robinson of KMSP-TV, Channel 9.

The induction ceremony, which doubles as a fundraiser, will be held at the museum on Sept. 22. Tickets are priced at $150 and go on sale Tuesday. For more information, visit: http://www.pavekmuseum.org/hall.htm.

Barnard has been host of the “KQ Morning Show” on classic rock KQRS, FM 92.5, since 1986. He’s ruled the Minnesota airwaves with a steady stream of potshots at dumb criminals and politicians and the occasional ethnic faux pas that has angered blacks, Asian-Americans, American Indians and others.

In November, the north Minneapolis native was inducted into the national Radio Hall of Fame at the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago, joining fellow Minnesotans Garrison Keillor and Stanley E. Hubbard.

Linder spent 50 years in Minnesota broadcasting, continuing the family legacy as CEO of Minnesota Valley Broadcasting and Radio Mankato, home to KTOE, Minnesota 93, Hot 96.7, Oldies 100.5, KRRW, KXLP, and The Fan.

Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees for 2018

He died in September after a nine-month battle with cancer at age 63.

Passolt started in Twin Cities television in 1981, has been a sportscaster and news anchor with Channel 9, and is a regular on Barnard’s “KQ Morning Show.”

Robinson logged more than 25 years of broadcast experience before leaving her anchor duties in 2010 to be a candidate for lieutenant governor with DFLer Matt Entenza at the top of the ticket.