What: The third of five major championship events designated for the LPGA Tour.

Where: Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska (6,807 yards, par 72).

When: Practice rounds begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; the tournament begins Thursday (gates open at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday).

Tickets: Available online (kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com) or at gate. A weeklong grounds pass is $100, or a flexible “good any day” ticket is $40. Single admission is available each day ($20 for practice rounds, $30 Thursday-Friday, $35 Friday-Saturday). Juniors 17 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult, up to four per ticket. Active-duty military, retirees, active reserve, National Guard, veterans and an accompanying guest (limit one) also receive free admission with military ID.

TV: 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday (Golf Channel); 2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (Ch. 11).

Parking: Free on site (weather permitting). In case of wet weather, general parking will be moved to Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Backpacks: Not permitted, including drawstring bags (bags smaller than 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches are allowed).

Cameras: Not permitted after Wednesday.

Cellphones: Permitted, but must be set to silent and must not interrupt players. Tablets and selfie sticks are not allowed.

Last year: Sung Hyun Park beat fellow South Korean competitor So Yeon Ryu on the second hole of a playoff at Kemper Lakes Golf Club near Chicago to claim her second major. Japanese teenager Nasa Hataoka shot a final-round 8-under 64 and also reached the playoff at 10 under but bowed out with a par the first extra hole. Jessica Korda and Angel Yin tied for fourth at 7 under, with Charley Hull at 6 under. Brooke Henderson, who was in second through three rounds, shot a Sunday 74 and slipped to 5 under.

Who to watch: It’s a full 156-player field. Eleven former winners of the event are scheduled to play, including LPGA Hall of Famer Laura Davies. The LPGA has seen a deep mix of talent this season, with 13 winners in 14 events played. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko is the only player to win twice, including the ANA Inspiration major championship in April. LPGA Tour rookie Jeongeun Lee6 comes in off a runner-up to Brooke Henderson at the ShopRite Classic on June 9 and a win at the U.S. Women’s Open on June 2. Michelle Wie, who withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open with a wrist injury and hasn’t made a cut in a major since last year’s Women’s PGA Championship, is on the final field list.

Local connections: There are no Minnesotans in the field. Former North Dakota State golfer Amy Olson is making her fourth Women’s PGA Championship appearance. She finished tied for 18th last year, part of a career-best $580,000 season. Inbee Park, who won the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open at Interlachen, is scheduled to play for the 13th time. She and Annika Sorenstam are the only two players to win the Women’s PGA Championship three consecutive years; Park accomplished the feat from 2013-15. LPGA Tour veteran Karine Icher of France earned a spot in this year’s U.S. Women’s Open with back-to-back 2-under 70s during sectional qualifying May 7 at Rush Creek in Maple Grove. She picked up an invitation to the Women’s PGA Championship via her spot on the 2017 Solheim Cup team.