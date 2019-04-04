Accounting firm KPMG has a new managing partner for its Minneapolis office. Tim Forstad has replaced George Kehl, who will retire from the firm later this year after serving as managing partner since 2010.

Forstad had served as the partner-in-charge of the audit practice in Minneapolis and Des Moines for the past two years.

"Tim is a respected leader and seasoned audit professional whose global industry expertise and strong local business connections make him ideal for the role," said John Kunasek, KPMG's vice chairman of clients and markets, in a statement.

KPMG's Minneapolis office employs more than 500 people.

Forstad joined KPMG in 1987 and became a partner in 1998. He has held various positions in offices across the world, including San Francisco, Amsterdam and Taipei, Taiwan. According to a news release, Forstad specializes in "audit and SEC services for major food, beverage, and consumer product companies, including acquisitions and divestitures, international issues, financial reporting, private and public offerings, restructuring, Sarbanes-Oxley 404 and technical accounting matters."

"I am excited to lead a talented and dedicated group of professionals who have the skills and expertise to help clients solve a broad range of audit, tax and advisory-related issues," said Forstad in a statement.