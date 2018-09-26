Earlier this week, Kohl’s announced it was adding two new private label brands, but the retailer is going for early buzz. Really early. Shoppers won’t see either of the new lines in stores or online for the all-important upcoming holiday season.

The Menomonee Falls, Wis-based retailer has inked an exclusive deal to carry a home goods collection from HGTV’s popular "Property Brothers" duo, Drew and Jonathan Scott. The line -- which includes furniture, bedding, bath and home decor – will be available in Fall 2019.

A new plus-size women’s brand, EVRI, will arrive this spring. The name stands for easy, versatile, real (value) and inspiring. It will offer modern wardrobe essentials, including dresses, tops and bottoms.

Company officials said the new Scott Living brand should boost the already-strong home category, with modern and stylish home design at an affordable price.

Kohl’s has focused on overhauling its plus-size shopping experience both in-store and online. It expects to complete the redesign of plus areas in all stores by next fall.