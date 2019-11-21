Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, trying to build on a recent bounce in the polls, sought to make her mark as a unity candidate Wednesday night in the fifth debate of the Democratic presidential primary contest.

"What this is really about is our democracy is at stake," Klobuchar said at the top of the debate, asked about the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the House.

Klobuchar said she believed Trump committed "impeachable offenses" but was not willing to say she'd vote in the Senate to remove Trump from office if the House impeaches him. "I believe our job as jurors is to look at every count and make a decision," she said.

Klobuchar said Trump's actions under scrutiny typify a president who puts his own concerns above the country's. "It's very, very important we have a president who's going to put our country first," she said.

Klobuchar took to the stage in Atlanta seeking to capitalize on the momentum of the last debate in October when she enjoyed a breakout performance that helped boost her campaign fundraising and raise her national profile.

But as the race shuffled in recent weeks, the spotlight moved to South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose appeal to moderate and centrist Democrats catapulted him to the top of the pack in recent Iowa and New Hampshire polls.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar, two Midwestern rivals, both have benefited from questions surrounding the electability of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the sharpness of former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Bernie Sanders' age.

Even as Klobuchar made electability a central selling point in her presidential pitch, she has watched Buttigieg ascend from single-digit poll numbers to the center of attention in one of the last debates before voters start casting their ballots.

Buttigieg has made general change a major theme of his candidacy. Vying with Buttigieg for the center lane, Klobuchar instead emphasizes her winning political record in the Upper Midwest and legislative record of bipartisan accomplishment in Washington.

Klobuchar's lift in support in Iowa and New Hampshire, though undeniable, has been more modest than Buttigieg's. Recent polls in the two early-voting states have Klobuchar in fifth place behind Buttigieg, Warren, Biden and Sanders.

The Buttigieg boom prompted Klobuchar to offer a few mild criticisms of the Indiana mayor in a recent TV interview where she contrasted her record of statewide wins to his thinner political resume. She also suggested that as a man Buttigieg has benefited from advantages denied to more experienced female candidates.

The question for Klobuchar was whether she'd sharpen her rhetorical barbs to try to drive down Buttigieg's support — or appeal to his moderate supporters. By the time this edition went to press, Klobuchar in the debate's first 30 minutes got only one question and no big opening to criticize rivals.

Even if she hasn't cracked the front-runners' clique, Klobuchar's campaign has been moving since the last debate to capitalize on what momentum she has achieved. She's qualified for next month's Democratic debate in Los Angeles, and in recent days has added to her campaign team in Iowa and other early-voting states.

Klobuchar planned to stay in Georgia on Thursday, where she was scheduled to attend a conference on voting rights with the Rev. Al Sharpton.