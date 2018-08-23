Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins turned 30 on Sunday, which is the age you turn when you think you're getting old but really you aren't.

Nonetheless, it's a milestone birthday.

Cousins, though, is kind of new to town. He also seems like a pretty laid-back guy outside of football. So what did he do on his birthday?

"[I] just kind of sat around on Sunday on my birthday," Cousins said Wednesday. "As we were leaving the other night and the coaches said, 'Quarterbacks, can you stay? Do you have anywhere to be?' I looked at him and said, 'I have no life here. I am here to play football for the Minnesota Vikings. I don't have a whole lot else going on. You let me know. I'll be here.' I found that to be true on my birthday as well. I sit around, I have the free time but I don't really know what to do. I haven't really built that much of a life here yet so it was kind of funny."

