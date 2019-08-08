Through the opening weeks of training camp, Kirk Cousins has noticed something about his center, Garrett Bradbury: He sweats a lot.

To the point his shins are pouring “like my window after a rainstorm,” according to the quarterback.

Bradbury didn’t have much to say, assuring Cousins it’s not a problem during games.

But still, aside from how the offense functions during Friday night's preseason opener at New Orleans, Cousins will keep an eye on how much perspiration is on the football.

“His shorts today were soaked,” Cousins said after Wednesday's workout. “The moment of truth Friday night.”