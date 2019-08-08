Through the opening weeks of training camp, Kirk Cousins has noticed something about his center, Garrett Bradbury: He sweats a lot.
To the point his shins are pouring “like my window after a rainstorm,” according to the quarterback.
Bradbury didn’t have much to say, assuring Cousins it’s not a problem during games.
But still, aside from how the offense functions during Friday night's preseason opener at New Orleans, Cousins will keep an eye on how much perspiration is on the football.
“His shorts today were soaked,” Cousins said after Wednesday's workout. “The moment of truth Friday night.”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Fireweed, a widespread perennial and '55 mph plant'
Considered a boreal (northern) plant, fireweed is circumpolar. It grows in Asia, Europe and North America, mainly in the north but also south into the…
Outdoors
Learn about Minnesota wolves, west-central prairies during parks programs
Variety of programs at Minnesota parks.
Outdoors
Generations have built on what Grandpa and Grandma started
Cabin near Villard, Minn., started with a land purchase in 1958.
Vikings
Cousins' odd concern: How much his rookie center sweats
Through the opening weeks of training camp, Kirk Cousins has noticed something about his center, Garrett Bradbury: He sweats a lot.
Outdoors
Border Route Trail still gets overlooked; North Country reroute could change that
The trail showcases the border lakes of Minnesota and Canada.