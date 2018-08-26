It’s been a rough week or so for Kirk Cousins.

First the Vikings quarterback said he just “kind of sat around” to celebrate his 30th birthday on Aug. 22, because he has “no life here” in Minnesota.

Then when the $84 million man attempted to have a life, his fellow Minnesotans made that difficult.

On Saturday Cousins posted on Twitter that he intended to have his first taste of the Minnesota State Fair. But there was one small problem.

“Raincheck on Minnesota State Fair … parking was a challenge,” Cousins wrote. “Hoping later this week I can try a #FriedTwinkie for the first time.”

Commenters came to his aid with Minnesota-nice solutions ranging from parking on their property to taking an Uber or Lyft or finding a park and ride option.

As for the fried Twinkie … there were plenty of thoughts on that, too, including how he could do the Fair better.

Bottom line: Cousins’ second attempt to experience the Great Minnesota Get-Together should go much smoother.