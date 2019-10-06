– On Monday, Adam Thielen got an apology from Kirk Cousins.

On Sunday, Thielen got the football from his embattled quarterback. A lot.

Cousins passed for 306 yards and found Thielen seven times for 130 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings, a week after being grounded by the Chicago Bears, beat the New York Giants 28-10 at MetLife Stadium.

After Thielen lamented the Vikings’ lack of a passing game following the Bears’ loss, Cousins apologized on his weekly radio show with Thielen in studio.

Dalvin Cook rushed 21 times for 132 yards and caught six passes for 86 more in rolling up 216 yards of offense.

Stefon Diggs, who stayed away from the Vikings’ practice facility until Thursday and reportedly was fined more than $200,000 as punishment for the unexcused absences, caught three passes for 44 yards.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen caught a touchdown pass while defended by New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker in the third quarter.

There were no problems early for the Vikings (3-2) through the air as Cousins had 278 yards passing by halftime.

Dan Bailey kicked a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter before Cousins found Thielen for a 15-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Daniel Jones hit Darrius Slayton for a 35-yard touchdown as Slayton beat Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the second quarter, but the Vikings responded with a 48-yard field goal from Bailey.

On their next possession, the Vikings drove 85 yards before Cook fumbled the ball away at the Giants’ 2. On the next play, linebacker Anthony Barr sacked Jones for a safety.

Bailey added a 32-yard field goal for an 18-7 halftime lead.

Aldrick Rosas’ 32-yard field goal got the Giants (2-3) within eight, but Cousins and Thielen combined on a 9-yard scoring play on their next drive.

Bailey completed the scoring for the Vikings, who play host to Philadelphia this Sunday, with his fourth field goal, a 45-yarder, in the fourth quarter.

Danielle Hunter had two of the Vikings’ four sacks of Jones, and Anthony Barr had an interception.

Vikings linebacker Ben Gedeon left the game in the first half because of a concussion.