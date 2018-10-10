Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins displayed a bit of frustration with the media Wednesday when asked about the possibility of passing for 5,000 yards this season.
He said that it doesn’t matter what sort of numbers he puts up as long as the Vikings win.
Cousins went on to say he believes there is danger in focusing on any one individual statistic, and that he takes into account his performance as a whole during each game. Here are the highlights of his interview Wednesday afternoon from the Vikings practice facility in Eagan.
Our Access Vikings writers, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer, have this preview of the Cardinals.
