KICKING IT
NFL kickers have made 82.6 percent of their field-goal attempts this season. If that pace holds up, it would be the lowest since 2010 (82.4). Kicking percentages through the years:
YearKicking Percentage
2017 84.3 (271 of 321)
2008 84.5 (264 of 312)
1998 79.6 (236 of 296)
1988 71.7 (204 of 284)
1978 63.1 (153 of 242)
1968 55.6 (151 of 272)
1958 46.9 (99 of 212)
1948 40.9 (45 of 110)
1938 40.6 (41 of 101)
