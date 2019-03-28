The Mall of America announced plans to host the first Midwest pop-up location of Good American, the inclusive fashion brand created by Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian, later this spring.

Good American bills itself as “the first fully inclusive fashion brand” as it offers all its premium jeans, priced $99-$189, in sizes 00-24, and apparel/activewear in sizes XS-4XL. (If a store wants to carry Good American, it must commit to carrying each item in every size.)

Size-inclusive fashion brands have become hugely popular in recent years. Good American touted sales of more than $1 million on the first day of their 2016 launch, indicating that fans weren’t troubled by the apparent conflict between the accepting, body-positive message of the clothing and the reality TV show Kardashian hosts, “Revenge Body,” which suggests larger bodies should be slimmed.

Grede, a fashion industry veteran, met Kardashian because she knew her mother, Kris Jenner, and had worked with many of Kardashians’ sisters when she ran an agency that linked brands with talent. (“If you’re in the entertainment marketing business, you need to be in business with Kris Jenner,” Grede quipped to the style website Fashionista.)

Grede and Kardashian immediately connected on the idea of wanting to create a brand that would feel inclusive to women of all sizes, without the stigma attached to the industry’s typical approach of creating “plus” or “missy” sizing.