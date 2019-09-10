The Wild juggled its television and radio broadcasters a bit for the 2019-20 season.

Fox Sports North play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta will be joined by a rotation of color analysts including Mike Greenlay, who had the job on basically a full-time basis in the past. Other analysts in the rotation will be Lou Nanne, Ryan Carter and Wes Walz. Kevin Gorg continues as sideline reporter and Audra Martin will host Wild Live pregame and postgame shows with rotating analysts Tom Chorske, Ben Clymer, Greenlay and Walz.

Bob Kurtz, the radio voice of the Wild for its entire history, will reduce his schedule of road games on KFAN broadcasts. The team announced guest play-by-play announcers on the road will include Vikings play-by-play man Paul Allen along with Bob FM’s Jim Erickson, studio host Kevin Falness and Iowa Wild broadcaster Joe O’Donnell. Tom Reid continues as radio analyst.